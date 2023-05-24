Years of hard work culminated with the graduation of the Class of 2023 from Shelly Baird School on Wednesday morning at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

Twenty-two graduates received their diplomas to the applause of family and friends gathered for the occasion.

Shelly Baird serves students from all 13 districts in Kings County. The learning environment is designed to address the unique needs of each student, fostering their individual strengths and empowering them to thrive in an inclusive environment.

