Years of hard work culminated with the graduation of the Class of 2023 from Shelly Baird School on Wednesday morning at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
Twenty-two graduates received their diplomas to the applause of family and friends gathered for the occasion.
Shelly Baird serves students from all 13 districts in Kings County. The learning environment is designed to address the unique needs of each student, fostering their individual strengths and empowering them to thrive in an inclusive environment.
Program Director Brook Warkentin served as the master of ceremonies, and she and Shelly Baird principals Andrea Hooyer and Michelle Bailey, along with other special education administrators greeted each student, shaking their hands and giving them warm hugs of congratulation.
Three Kings County board of education members attended the ceremony as well as Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow, who announced student names and ended his closing remarks saying, “These families and these students deserve everything the world has to offer.”
To end the ceremony, the new graduates gathered for a formal class photo for families to capture a moment they will cherish forever. An on-site reception was held after the ceremony.