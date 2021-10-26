While the pandemic has changed the course of performing arts, College of the Sequoias students have learned to adapt, and are finding new ways to entertain and exercise their talents.
Last year, students undertook non-traditional performances, including productions — from multimedia projects which tackled world issues, to one-act plays which were cut into short films. This year, the COS Performing Arts is engaging in a long-beloved, but no less ambitious undertaking, by bringing Shakespeare in the Park to each of their three campuses for performances of the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.”
COS' new Sequoia Festival Stage can be taken apart and transported to various surrounding communities, making for an instant outdoor theater space. The performances have occurred so far in Visalia and Tulare. On the weekend of October 29-30, it will take place at the COS Hanford Campus.
The play will be held in the new amphitheater of the COS Hanford Campus located at 925 13th Avenue (13th between Lacey and Grangeville). The performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30, and are free to attend. The community is encouraged to arrive at 6:30 p.m., bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and settle in for an evening with history’s most famous playwright.
“If you have ever had an opportunity to see a COS Performing Arts Program production, you know you are in for a treat! From the beautiful costumes and stagecraft to the incredible acting, every detail will perfect,” said Kristin Robinson, Provost of the COS Hanford Campus. “We are so excited to have these performances right here on our campus in our new amphitheater.”
For more information, visit COS.ticketleap.com/much-ado-hanford or call 559-583-2500.
