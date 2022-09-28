John Lindt

Kings County is processing a conditional use permit for Westlands Cherry Solar Project, some 2.5 miles west of Highway 41 near Kettleman City.

The big project would be the seventh Westlands Solar Park project to get a permit in the county. Planned as a massive 21,000 acre solar park, Westlands Solar Park continues to permit new solar farms.

Cherry is a 250-megawatt solar photovoltaic facility with on-site battery storage that will include 250 battery containers with 4 MW hours storage capacity each, providing a total energy storage capacity of up to 1,000 MW hours. Like most of the local solar farms, Cherry will connect to the Gates substation and feed into the grid.

