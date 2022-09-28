Kings County is processing a conditional use permit for Westlands Cherry Solar Project, some 2.5 miles west of Highway 41 near Kettleman City.
The big project would be the seventh Westlands Solar Park project to get a permit in the county. Planned as a massive 21,000 acre solar park, Westlands Solar Park continues to permit new solar farms.
Cherry is a 250-megawatt solar photovoltaic facility with on-site battery storage that will include 250 battery containers with 4 MW hours storage capacity each, providing a total energy storage capacity of up to 1,000 MW hours. Like most of the local solar farms, Cherry will connect to the Gates substation and feed into the grid.
The 2018 Westlands Solar Park master plan called for a total of 12 solar power generating facilities to be developed in a period of 12 years. The installed capacity of each solar farm near the Fresno/Kings county lines is planned to be up to 250MW.
Permitted first in 2019 the WSP-Aquamarine project was the first to go into service.
The Westlands Aquamarine project is selling 50MW to Valley Clean Energy Alliance, which executed a contract with WSP in early 2020. Valley Clean Energy is a locally-governed electricity provider for the California cities of Davis, Woodland, Winters and unincorporated portions of Yolo County.
“We believe Westlands Solar Park is ideally positioned to be a leader in California’s program to reduce the state’s carbon footprint and meet its Renewable Portfolio Standards targets.
"With Aquamarine advancing to full operation we are realizing our vision for Westlands Solar Park to become a major clean energy provider as well as meeting a significant commitment in our company’s ongoing sustainability program,” said Avi Shemesh, co-founder and principal, CIM Group. “With Aquamarine and the future phases of Westlands Solar Park, we also are bringing clean energy jobs to the region and generating revenue for the local government and area businesses."
The WSP project typically uses an ag product name including Westlands Grape, Almond, Chestnut, Blue and now Cherry. Their first project was a smaller 22MW solar farm. All are near each other located on both sides the Avenal Cutoff on mostly spent ag land with high salt and selenium content making them good candidates for ag land retirement. The solar farms are along the big statewide transmission lines.
Kings County has permitted solar panels on 21,000 former ag acres, generating around 2300 MW of power. Almost all of the projects now feature energy storage for use in the evening hours when the sun does not shine - but demand is greatest.
Heatwave saw state battery storage importance
Reports note the importance of battery storage during the recent heat wave. On Sept. 6, Jill Anderson, executive VP for operations at another big utility, Southern California Edison, tweeted that it was “incredible” to see battery storage set “record after record of grid support during this intense heatwave”.
The most extreme mismatch between supply and demand generally comes between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., in the evening peak. Anderson posted a graph from CAISO showing that around 7 p.m. on that day, well over 3,000MW of battery capacity was discharged to the grid.
“Just now we saw batteries discharging more than double last year and orders of magnitude more than what was available to the grid in 2020,” Anderson tweeted.
The day before, Sept. 5, CAISO had “barely made it through” without rolling blackouts and had relied heavily on battery storage as well as more than 8GW of imports, Ryan Sweezey, a principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables, said in a LinkedIn post.
More financing for Faraday Future
Faraday Future, with a Hanford auto production plant, has repeated this month that the FF 91 will begin production by the end of 2022. The company also said they have resolved a several months-long dispute with stockholders and secured up to $100 million in new financing.
Residential solar installations climb in Kings County
More county residents are installing solar panels this year - about double the number erected in 2019 and in 2020 and 30% more this year than last. According to Construction Monitor, 1541 home owners in the county got permits for solar panels through Sept 28 compared to 1,125 over the same period last year and just 780 homes in 2020 and 865 in 2019.
Kings cotton crop not as valuable
Farmers in Kings County - the number one producer in California - are not celebrating this week. Since we export all our cotton, the record high dollar is hurting sales overseas. The drought has already cut back acreage grown here by half.
The Wall Street Journal says this week, “Cotton prices have dropped back to earth, with concern about slow demand overshadowing a potentially poor harvest while the dollar surges to 20-year highs.
"Futures have shed 25% since late last month, effectively eliminating gains fueled by a U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast that more than 40% of U.S. acres planted with cotton this year wouldn’t be harvested because of drought.
"The drop brings prices closer to their typical levels, with the most actively traded futures ending Tuesday at 88 cents a pound, down more than 40% from their peak in May, which was the highest price in more than a decade.“
The price mentioned is for upland cotton. Kings grows more pima variety that fetches a better price.
Hanford approves cannabis operation in former Calcot property
Cotton is out and cannabis is in. The Hanford Planning Commission approved a request by GBH Calcot, LLC, to allow a cannabis cultivation facility in the I-H Heavy Industrial zone district. The site is the former Calcot storage buildings on Energy Street. The permit applies to the processing, curing, grading, and storing of cannabis inside three of the 35,000 square-foot buildings on the former Calcot site.
The entire site contains 48 35,000 square-foot warehouse buildings. The conditional use permit is only subject to one parcel, which encompasses 67.69 acres, containing 30, 35,000 square-foot warehouse structures, an office building, 23 parking spaces, and a rail spur off the BNSF railroad.
Community Development Director Jason Watters says this would be the first non-retail cannabis operation in Hanford. The company will now need a state permit.
GBH stands for GreenBrier Holdings with offices in Fresno. The company grows pot in Santa Barbara and processes it in Parlier in a new facility there. Now the drying will apparently be done halfway between, in Hanford, where there are plenty of old and empty cotton storage buildings.
There are now two pot retailers in town and an expected third applicant is likely to be approved.
Goshen/Tulare join race to build warehouses
Visalia is no longer the only city in the area building those giant tilt-up warehouses for logistics companies like Amazon. Now Goshen will be the home to a new Fresno G4 Enterprises-developed 1.2 million square foot "spec" complex west of Highway 99 on Road 68 and Avenue 304.
Tulare County is permitting the project. Tulare, too, has a new "spec" project on 76 acres that would build over a million square feet as well. CA Industrial of Chicago wants to break ground by December on Paige and Pratt.
Real estate bidding wars cool
Redfin says just 44% of the homes sold in August in the U.S. were involved in competitive bidding compared to 64% a year earlier. The number of homes sold has declined by 20% over the year.