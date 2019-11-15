{{featured_button_text}}

VISALIA  — This is a year of “beginnings” for the Sequoia Symphony as it celebrates its 60th year. To kick off its classic concerts, the orchestra will play first pieces by Beethoven and Brahms at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Visalia Fox Theatre.

Beethoven was a wonderful pianist and his “Piano Concerto No. 1” was first performed in 1800. Beethoven served as soloist and it shows his youthful energy. The concerto will be played by Steven Lin, a favorite soloist with the Sequoia Symphony.

Brahms' “Symphony No. 1” wasn’t composed until his 40s. He felt the weight of his contemporary and didn’t feel he could follow Beethoven's brilliance. He looked to Beethoven for inspiration, but it took at least 14 years for him to complete the symphony.

Tickets are $25-$50 at the symphony office, 208 W. Main Street, Suite D, Visalia, downstairs in Montgomery Square. Student prices are $10. Tickets are also available at 732-8600 or go to www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com.

Special $1 tickets

To encourage new people to attend concerts this season, the symphony is offering a limited number of tickets to every concert for only $1, the cost of tickets 60 years ago. These legacy tickets will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and are limited to availability and location in the theater. They can only be purchased in person at the symphony office the week of the concert.

