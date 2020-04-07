Sequoia Riverlands Trust closes all nature preserves

VISALIA — Due to the COVID-19 virus and public safety concerns, Sequoia Riverlands Trust officials have announced temporary closure of all its Central California nature preserves, effective immediately.
This closure is ongoing; a reopening date will be established once public safety is assured. The closure affects Kaweah Oaks Preserve, Dry Creek Preserve, and Homer Ranch Preserve. SRT owns four other area nature preserves not normally opened to the public due to habitat sensitivity or other issues.
"Regretfully, in order to 'flatten the curve' of the novel coronavirus outbreak and to ensure public safety as well as protect our important lands which are privately owned, we found it necessary to temporarily close the preserves to the public. We will reopen as soon as it is prudent and in the best interests of both the public and Sequoia Riverlands Trust staff, whose safety is of paramount concern," said Aaron Collins, SRT spokesperson. "We look forward to seeing everyone back at the preserves as soon as possible."
Sequoia Riverlands Trust is a regional nonprofit land trust dedicated to strengthening California's heartland and the natural and agricultural legacy of the southern Sierra Nevada and San Joaquin Valley, as well as the biologically complex Carrizo Plain. The wealth, productivity and beauty of this land inspire SRT's work to conserve it for future generations.
Preserve reopening will be announced via social media, preserve postings, and the SRT website at www.sequoiariverlands.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.