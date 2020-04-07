Sequoia Riverlands Trust closes all nature preserves

This closure is ongoing; a reopening date will be established once public safety is assured. The closure affects Kaweah Oaks Preserve, Dry Creek Preserve, and Homer Ranch Preserve. SRT owns four other area nature preserves not normally opened to the public due to habitat sensitivity or other issues.

"Regretfully, in order to 'flatten the curve' of the novel coronavirus outbreak and to ensure public safety as well as protect our important lands which are privately owned, we found it necessary to temporarily close the preserves to the public. We will reopen as soon as it is prudent and in the best interests of both the public and Sequoia Riverlands Trust staff, whose safety is of paramount concern," said Aaron Collins, SRT spokesperson. "We look forward to seeing everyone back at the preserves as soon as possible."