The Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park, home to the largest tree in the world by volume, has reopened following a damaging series of storms this winter.
The area was closed due to severe road and infrastructure damage, and access to the Giant Forest is still only possible through Kings Canyon National Park via the Big Stump entrance on Highway 180.
The section of the Generals Highway between the foothills area and the Giant Forest remains closed. The National Parks Service estimated it will reopen at the beginning of July.
The National Parks Service urges visitors to prepare for their trips to the park in advance and be aware of which areas are open, information that can be found on the National Parks Service website at www.nps.gov/seki. The service said many areas that are typically open at this time of year may remain closed through the summer season.
The free park shuttle service will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m — Moro Rock/Crescent Meadow Rock Road is closed to public vehicles on weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The service recommends accessing the area by shuttle or foot when it is closed to public traffic.
No camping will be available in the Giant Forest or Lodgepole areas until later in June. Reservations for park campgrounds are required.