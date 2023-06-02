Rock on road at Sequoia & Kings Canyon 1

A  large boulder lies across both lanes of Hwy 180 between Grant Grove and Cedar Grove in April. Hwy. 180 is now open and is the only access to the Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park.

The Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park, home to the largest tree in the world by volume, has reopened following a damaging series of storms this winter.

The area was closed due to severe road and infrastructure damage, and access to the Giant Forest is still only possible through Kings Canyon National Park via the Big Stump entrance on Highway 180.

The section of the Generals Highway between the foothills area and the Giant Forest remains closed. The National Parks Service estimated it will reopen at the beginning of July.

