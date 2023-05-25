Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks have identified significant damage to two crucial wilderness trail bridges, the Woods Creek Bridge and the San Joaquin Bridge, according to the National Parks Service.
The bridges, both located in the Kings Canyon Wilderness, were discovered to be damaged as parks staff goes through the early stages of assessing damage to infrastructure in wilderness areas from this winter's storms.
Both bridges are critical for John Muir Trail and Pacific Crest Trail backpackers, while the Woods Creek Bridge is also critical for the Rae Lakes Loop. Neither bridge is usable at this time, and timeframes for repair haven’t been determined. It is not possible to safely ford the river at either of these locations, according to officials.
As conditions allow the parks to assess more trails, more damaged trail structures are likely to be discovered. Wilderness travelers should be prepared for the possibility that streams and rivers may be extremely hazardous to cross due to high water or damaged infrastructure, and this may be true late into the season.
In addition to water hazards, backpackers and stock users should expect snow and ice in the high country, and plan backup routes if intended routes are not safely passable.
“This year, even streams we didn’t think twice about crossing in past years have become raging rivers capable of knocking someone off their feet,” said Chief Ranger of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Ned Kelleher. “People in the wilderness need to be prepared to change their plans or turn around if they’re presented with a hazardous crossing. It’s not worth the risk.”