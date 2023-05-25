Bridge Damage Map

A map of bridge damage in Sequoia/Kings Canyon national parks.

 Contributed by Sequoia/Kings Canyon National Parks Service

Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks have identified significant damage to two crucial wilderness trail bridges, the Woods Creek Bridge and the San Joaquin Bridge, according to the National Parks Service.

The bridges, both located in the Kings Canyon Wilderness, were discovered to be damaged as parks staff goes through the early stages of assessing damage to infrastructure in wilderness areas from this winter's storms.

Both bridges are critical for John Muir Trail and Pacific Crest Trail backpackers, while the Woods Creek Bridge is also critical for the Rae Lakes Loop. Neither bridge is usable at this time, and timeframes for repair haven’t been determined. It is not possible to safely ford the river at either of these locations, according to officials.

