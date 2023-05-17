Sequoia and Kings Canyon national park officials have announced that Grant Grove and the foothills area of Sequoia National Park are now open.
Sintia Kawasaki-Yee, parks chief of communications, said that park officials have had to prioritize.
“One of the challenges we’re facing is that the snow is not melting as quickly as it would have in previous years just because there’s been so much of it,” Kawasaki-Yee said. “In areas we had expected it to melt off, like the campgrounds or different areas in the parks, there’s still very much. The campgrounds in Grant Grove were having to delay their opening by a couple weeks.”
Camping and trails are available at both Grant Grove and the foothills area, but there is still no access to giant sequoias. Cedar Grove is not expected to be accessible to the public at least until the end of summer because of inaccessible roads just outside the park’s jurisdiction, said Kawasaki-Yee.
“Based on the information we have now, it’s not looking good,” Kawasaki-Yee said. “We’re just assuming we’re not going to get access. We’d like to be hopeful, but we understand that Caltrans has a lot on their hands this year.”
Crystal Cave Road will be closed for the remainder of the year, and Mineral King Road is expected to remain closed at least until August. Access to the Giant Forest, Wolverton, Lodgepole and Wuksachi areas are expected to open June 2-9 to people entering through the Kings Canyon entrance station. Meanwhile, travel through the Sequoia entrance station is expected to open at the beginning of July.
Kawasaki-Yee warned that although park officials do not have a lot of flooding concerns, the huge amount of snowmelt expected to flow down from the Sierra Nevada means that river crossings are going to be higher.
“We’re on high alert, doing as much messaging in trying to keep people away from the rivers,” Kawasaki-Yee said. “It’s a lot different from what we’ve had in the last couple years, so we’re really worried about that.”
An analysis from from a Las Vegas-based law firm at psbr.law found that 66 people had died in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks between 2007 and 2018. Kawasaki-Yee said that rivers in the parks were the primary cause of death to visitors.
“Just stay away from the river when you come to the park,” Kawasaki-Yee said. “Stay away from the edge. Keep an eye on your children, and definitely don’t jump in and think it’s going to be a good experience.”