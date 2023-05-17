Sequoia and Kings Canyon national park officials have announced that Grant Grove and the foothills area of Sequoia National Park are now open.

Sintia Kawasaki-Yee, parks chief of communications, said that park officials have had to prioritize.

“One of the challenges we’re facing is that the snow is not melting as quickly as it would have in previous years just because there’s been so much of it,” Kawasaki-Yee said. “In areas we had expected it to melt off, like the campgrounds or different areas in the parks, there’s still very much. The campgrounds in Grant Grove were having to delay their opening by a couple weeks.”

