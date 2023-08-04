Kings Canyon and Sequoia national parks unveiled a new Lodgepole Visitor Center during an opening ceremony Friday morning.

“What a wonderful accomplishment for the team that has worked so tirelessly over the past few years in order to bring this project to fruition,” said parks Superintendent Clay Jordan. “I want to publicly thank the staff that despite experiencing all the hardships associated with trying to recover from these natural disasters over the last couple of years, also kept their eye on the prize of getting this job done.”

The inside of the new center features exhibits, a mini-theater, a refreshed Park Store and increased access for people with disabilities. The exterior of the building was refurbished, with park officials saying there was special care taken to preserve the building’s historic redwood construction.

Associate Editor / Reporter

