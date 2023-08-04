Kings Canyon and Sequoia national parks unveiled a new Lodgepole Visitor Center during an opening ceremony Friday morning.
“What a wonderful accomplishment for the team that has worked so tirelessly over the past few years in order to bring this project to fruition,” said parks Superintendent Clay Jordan. “I want to publicly thank the staff that despite experiencing all the hardships associated with trying to recover from these natural disasters over the last couple of years, also kept their eye on the prize of getting this job done.”
The inside of the new center features exhibits, a mini-theater, a refreshed Park Store and increased access for people with disabilities. The exterior of the building was refurbished, with park officials saying there was special care taken to preserve the building’s historic redwood construction.
“Our designers had to come up with special systems to avoid drilling holes in the redwood siding of the walls,” said Lead Visual Information Specialist Erika Williams. “That’s irreplaceable, and that’s historic here at Sequoia/Kings Canyon National Park."
Some of the new exhibits include displays about the parks local wildlife, ranging from bears to small birds. Others feature recreations of the park's Crystal Cave area, which is closed for the season, and a breakdown of the park’s sub-alpine and alpine areas.
Park officials thanked their partners for their help completing the new center, including the Dunlap Band of Mono Indians, who offered a blessing on the grounds of the center as a part of the opening ceremony.
“This delightful visitor center reopening is a testament to the power of partnership and the incredible partnership between the National Parks Service, Sequoia Parks Conservancy and the public,” said Sequoia Parks Conservancy Executive Director Savannah Boiano. “This collaboration has revitalized and reinvested in our shared national park experience, making it more enriching and accessible. The Lodgpole Visitor Center, with its wealth of information and resources, stands as a shining example of what can be done when a strong partnership comes together for a common cause.”
Williams said the center would also have more lighting than the old Lodgepole Visitor Center and a dedicated area to helping visitors plan overnight backpacking trips. Williams noted that the improvements to the center have the potential to last decades.
“Everything in the visitor center is designed to be durable and reduce costs over the long run,” Williams said. “It may not sound exciting to say that, but it is so very important for us. We don’t want to spend our park budgets on fixing things that continue to break.”