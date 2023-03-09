The National Park Service has announced that both the Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Park entrances were closed Thursday at 6 p.m, due to forecast heavy rain.
The National Park Service said that the closures are put in place to protect the public and employees, and there is “major potential” for flooding and serious road and infrastructure damage in parks and surrounding areas.
The National Parks Service urged anyone traveling through the areas to act with an abundance of caution. Current park conditions and alerts can be found at the National Park Service’s website at go.nps.gov/SEKIconditions.