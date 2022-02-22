On Thursday evening, March 3, 2022, the Sequoia Genealogical Society and Terry Ommen will present the program "Visalia Ransacker: History, Arrest, and Conviction."
Ommen will highlight the historical events that led up to the eventual conviction of Joseph DeAngelo, Jr., who became known as the Golden State Killer and the Visalia Ransacker.
Ommen was a Visalia police officer, in the 1970s and 1980s, when DeAngelo was then an Exeter police officer.
The Sequoia Genealogical Society meets in the Olympic Room, at the Tulare Public Library, 475 M Street (M Street and Cross Avenue), in Tulare. Meetings are at 6 p.m., the first Thursday evening, of each month. There is no cost to attend, and the public is welcomed. Parking at the library is free with handicapped parking available. For more information please phone (559) 685-4518.
This program will be followed by a short refreshment time.
Only non-vaccinated attendees to this program will be required to wear a face covering (mask) while inside the Tulare Public Library.