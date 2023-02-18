The National Parks Service has announced it is seeking public feedback on a proposal to replant giant sequoia and other mixed conifer seedlings in areas heavily impacted by recent wildfires and where regeneration is not expected.
The parks service will be hosting a virtual public meeting on this topic on Feb. 27 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Public comment, however, will be accepted through midnight of March 18. Any individual or group can submit comments through the project’s website or via mail to the Superintendent of the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
The National Parks Service said they are considering collecting, growing, and hand planting sequoia, sugar pine, Jeffrey pine, and ponderosa pine in up to six sequoia groves in the national parks and planting pine seedlings in a mixed conifer forest corridor of proposed critical habitat for the endangered fisher.