Firefighters from the Arrowhead Hotshots perform a training exercise in the foothills of Sequoia National Park.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks will enter stage 2 fire restrictions at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, which prohibit campfires and charcoal fires in the hot, dry, low-elevation areas of the parks, including Potwisha Campground, Hospital Rock and Ash Mountain Picnic Areas.

Some areas that would typically be affected by stage 2 fire restrictions remain closed due to massive damage from storms in early 2023, including South Fork Campground and Buckeye Flat Campground, according to the National Parks Service.

Stage 2 fire restrictions also prohibit wood and charcoal fires in wilderness areas below elevations of 6,000 feet. Year-round elevation or site-specific wilderness fire restrictions also apply. In addition, stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit smoking below elevations of 6,000 feet, except within an enclosed vehicle, within a private residence where smoking is permitted, or in a designated smoking area.

