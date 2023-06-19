Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks will enter stage 2 fire restrictions at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, which prohibit campfires and charcoal fires in the hot, dry, low-elevation areas of the parks, including Potwisha Campground, Hospital Rock and Ash Mountain Picnic Areas.
Some areas that would typically be affected by stage 2 fire restrictions remain closed due to massive damage from storms in early 2023, including South Fork Campground and Buckeye Flat Campground, according to the National Parks Service.
Stage 2 fire restrictions also prohibit wood and charcoal fires in wilderness areas below elevations of 6,000 feet. Year-round elevation or site-specific wilderness fire restrictions also apply. In addition, stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit smoking below elevations of 6,000 feet, except within an enclosed vehicle, within a private residence where smoking is permitted, or in a designated smoking area.
“Even after a very wet winter, the lower elevations of the Sierra Nevada dry out quickly, and accidental fire starts in this ecosystem pose a serious risk of spreading fast,” said Fire Management Officer Leif Mathiesen. “Fire restrictions are meant to stop unwanted, dangerous ignitions before they occur. The firefighters thank you for respecting these important precautions put in place to protect you and your public lands.”
Fire restrictions do not apply to gas, propane, alcohol, and tablet/cube stoves. Use of these stoves remains permitted in areas affected by fire restrictions.
The National Park Service urged visitors to be extremely careful with fire in all areas of the parks, and said fireworks of any type are prohibited year-round.
The service recommended checking that vehicles are in good working order before a visit, utilizing only official, pre-built fire rings for campfires in front-country areas and ensuring that campfires are fully out before going to sleep or leaving the area.