HANFORD — The Sentinel teamed up with Santa Claus and several local businesses to make Christmas Eve a little more festive for three local contest winners. 

Three Hanford girls who sent Christmas letters to Santa into the Sentinel this month were rewarded with gifts from their list. 

Kassidee Jobe, a first-grader at Monroe Elementary asked Santa for a Wubble Bubble and was so excited to St. Nick that she rushed out to see him before he even made it to the door. 

Autum Jones, a 6-year-old student at Lincoln Elementary asked for a bicycle and was excited to see Santa stop by Tuesday afternoon to drop one off for her. 

Finally, Emery Jiminez asked for a Polaroid camera by noting in her letter that even though everyone says that Santa isn't real she knows that he is. 

In addition to the hard work by Santa — aka Steve Vickers — and his elves, the gifts were made possible thanks to Ashoori & Co. Jewelers, Cost Less Food Company, LUX Dermatology, Ramza Coury of RPS Real Estate, Kings Federal Credit Union, Deli Delicious, Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapels, Gonsalves-Fasso Flowers, Chicago Title of Kingsburg, Dr. Ryan Rustigan Chiropractic and  Van G Logistics. 

