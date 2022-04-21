The Sentinel was recognized with three top awards Wednesday evening during the George F. Gruner Awards.
Reporter Donald A. Promnitz received first place in the Best Column (small dailies) and Public-Service Journalism categories. Editor/reporter Parker Bowman won first place in the Features Story (small dailies) category.
Promnitz’ columns detail the “Chicken wars of Lacey Boulevard” and the "Lost art of idle talk," while his public service series addressed the unmet medical issues surrounding Valley Fever.
Bowman’s story chronicled the history of and memories made at the Kings Drive-In Theatre.
The 34th annual awards ceremony, which aims to recognize quality journalism in the Central Valley, was held via Zoom.
The Gruner Awards are sponsored by Fresno State’s Department of Media, Communications and Journalism, which coordinates the competition. The awards are judged by journalists who reside out of state.
“It should be apparent that every event in our daily lives — not just life and death matters — but what happens today — is important to someone, at least we tend to think so,” Gruner said via Zoom teleconference. “Nowhere is it written that last night’s ballgame or yesterday’s town hall meeting was not important. The competition awarded here tonight says that skillful journalism can still be its own reward.”
The Gruner awards are named for the former Fresno Bee executive editor who retired in 1988.
Gruner figured in a freedom of the press issue in 1976 when, as a member of the “Fresno Four,” he was jailed for contempt of court for refusing a judge’s order to reveal a confidential source of information used in The Fresno Bee’s news stories concerning a city official. He and three other members of The Bee’s staff refused to reveal the source and spent 15 days in custody before being released.
Other newspapers recognized during the ceremony include The Fresno Bee, the Visalia Times-Delta, the Bakersfield Californian and Tehachapi News.