The Hanford Sentinel will sell its collection of office furniture and other supplies at the Sentinel office, 300 West 6th Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday this week as it prepares to move to a new location downtown in the next few months.

“We have a lot of office furniture, desks chairs, office supplies, lots of decorations,” said Jo Ann Flynn, Hanford Sentinel general manager. “It would be really great for someone who is starting a new business to get the cheap office furniture. It’s all in good condition.”

The public sale follows the announcement of the sale of the Hanford Sentinel building on Sixth Street to the Hanford Joint Union High School District in late June for $1.49 million.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you