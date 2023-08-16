The Hanford Sentinel will sell its collection of office furniture and other supplies at the Sentinel office, 300 West 6th Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday this week as it prepares to move to a new location downtown in the next few months.
“We have a lot of office furniture, desks chairs, office supplies, lots of decorations,” said Jo Ann Flynn, Hanford Sentinel general manager. “It would be really great for someone who is starting a new business to get the cheap office furniture. It’s all in good condition.”
The public sale follows the announcement of the sale of the Hanford Sentinel building on Sixth Street to the Hanford Joint Union High School District in late June for $1.49 million.
Flynn emphasized that the Sentinel will remain open and is only selling items because of the move to the new location. The address of the new office will be announced at a later date.
“We’ve heard that people think that we’re shutting our doors, but that’s obviously not the truth,” Flynn said. “We’re not going anywhere except to another building. The paper is still here and will remain here.”
The Sentinel has occupied the Sixth Street building since 1991. At over 16,000 square feet, the building formerly housed the Prairie Market.
The school district plans to use the building as the site for the Hanford Online Charter School and district offices, according to a school board meeting agenda in June.
Flynn said that the building has become too large for the Sentinel’s staff.
“It’s sad to leave the building, since it’s been a staple in the community for so long, but the school district is a great person to buy it,” Flynn said. “I think they’ll fix it up, and it’ll be great for the community. We are moving to a smaller location, because we just don’t have the employees we had back in the day. We don’t need all this space.”
According to Flynn, tables, desks, pencils, staplers and even holiday decorations will be on sale. Customers who purchase large desks or tables will be responsible for moving the items out of the building.
“Make an offer, we’ll listen to anything,” Flynn said. “Most of that stuff that doesn’t get sold will be thrown away or donated hopefully, since it’s a shame to throw things away. We’re downsizing, and we don’t need all of this.”