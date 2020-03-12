Sensory Rock Play Gym & Therapy Grand Opening

There is something new in Kings County! You are invited to celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of Sensory Rock Play Gym & Therapy in downtown Hanford. Saturday, March 21st from 10 am to 4 pm, bring your child to experience 30 minutes of play for only $5. Complimentary food will be served by Muscle Apron Jr. They offer tasty and healthy snacks including vegan options. Beginning at 10am, breakfast parfaits will be available; at noon, there will be a taco bar, snow cones and face painting. Visit their website at www.sensoryrock.com for play times and the tour schedule.

Sensory Rock’s mission is to reinforce therapy in a creative and imaginative way. The indoor gym is designed to accommodate the needs of children, parents, and healthcare professionals. Owner, Sheri Tos has collaborated with Troy Pfefferle of Fun Factory Sensory Gym to install a terrific indoor play gym right here in Hanford. Troy is the inventor of this custom designed sensory gym, and his work is acclaimed by healthcare professionals and parents for the innovative ways it connects with children with special needs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}