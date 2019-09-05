SACRAMENTO — Senator Melissa Hurtado’s (D-Sanger) legislation, Senate Bill 436, which would help prevent child abuse and neglect, is headed to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk.
The bill, which received bi-partisan support, will formalize Family Resource Centers as a key delivery network of services and as conduits to strengthening families via family-centered, community-based and culturally sensitive services that include cross-system collaboration.
In the last 50 years, Family Resource Centers have emerged throughout the United States and in California as a “place-based” approach that invests in preventing child abuse.
However, unlike child welfare systems across the nation that have leveraged a variety of strategies and regulatory frameworks to fund and sustain their local Family Resource Centers, California continues to fall behind on recognizing the centers.
“Today, nearly two-thirds of California adults have experienced at least one adverse childhood experience,” Hurtado said in a media release. “[Family Resource Centers] are a critical partner to government agencies. It is time we start to acknowledge the services they provide to ensure that we raise awareness on preventing child abuse and neglect.”
Under SB 436, California would place into statute “family resources centers,” while formally recognizing their involvement in programmatic activities already underway within the Office of Child Abuse Prevention.
