Senator Melissa Hurtado Hosted an Open House in Hanford

SACRAMENTO – State Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), representing the 14th Senate District in California, which includes cities in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties, hosted an open house event today in Hanford, California. Drawing in a house full of community members, Senator Hurtado met with constituents to discuss the first seven months in office including her goals on expanding health care services, representing a diverse community and encouraging constituents to raise their voices in Sacramento.
“Kings County is an imperative part of the livelihood for the Central Valley. Its rich history in agriculture and manufacturing has been an economic driver within the community and throughout the region,” stated Sen. Hurtado. “Since the beginning of the year, opening an office in Hanford has always been a top priority of mine. I encourage constituents to reach out to the office to share their thoughts and concerns.”
Located at 611 N. Douty Avenue, Hanford, CA, 93230, the office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and can be reached at (559) 585-7161.
About Senator Melissa Hurtado
Senator Melissa Hurtado is an advocate for expanding access to health care and clean water, growing educational opportunities and creating more quality jobs. She represents the 14th Senate District in California, which includes cities in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties. Senator Hurtado was born in Fresno, California and was raised in the City of Sanger, where she still resides with her family.
