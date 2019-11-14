SACRAMENTO – State Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), representing the 14th Senate District in California, which includes cities in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties, launched the inaugural 2019 Hurtado Holiday Baby Formula and Infant Nutrition Drive, in partnership with Central California Food Bank and the California Association of Food Banks. The drive addresses the need to tackle the southern Central Valley’s child food insecurity rate, which currently sits at almost 25 percent in Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.
“I am thrilled to partner with two incredibly experienced organizations that have dedicated their efforts to addressing the growing poverty rate throughout California,” said Senator Melissa Hurtado. “More specifically, the southern Central Valley’s child poverty rate is currently at 44.1 percent which is almost triple the rate of the rest of California. Launching this drive, in partnership with the Central California Food Bank and the California Association of Food Banks, is a way where communities are given the opportunity to come together to learn more about how we can tackle this issue,” continued Sen. Hurtado.
“We are grateful for Sen. Hurtado and her efforts to raise awareness about hunger and the challenges and barriers many families with young children here in Central California face. We hope that the community will rally behind Sen. Hurtado and provide much needed formula for families in need,” said Andy Souza, President and CEO of Central California Food Bank.
“Too many families with young children make tradeoffs between food and other basic needs to make sure their children are fed. We thank Senator Hurtado for being a champion in the fight against hunger. We are proud to partner with her and the Central California Food Bank to drive formula donations and raise awareness about this issue. Everyone, old and young alike, deserve the nourishment they need to live a healthy life,” said Andrew Cheyne, Director of Government Affairs for the California Association of Food Banks.
While exclusively breastfeeding remains the best way to ensure healthy child development, some families who need to supplement with formula continue to face barriers to access it, with formula being one of the most expensive parts of infant nutrition. The 2019 Baby Formula and Infant Nutrition Drive will begin November 13 and end December 4, 2019. Items needed include baby formula as well as monetary donations made to Central California Food Bank.
Drop-off locations in Kings County are:
AVENAL
Iglesia Cristiana Siervos de Cristo 849 Skyline Blvd. Avenal, Ca. 93204 Contact Name: Marco Serrano Contact Email: bertharivera16@gmail.com mserrano787@gmail.com
You have free articles remaining.
HANFORD
Hanford Seventh Day Adventist 900 N. Redington St. Hanford, Ca. 93230 Contact Name: Sharon Briano Contact Email: sharonbriano1@hotmail.com
St. Brigid Community Outreach Center 115 W. 5th St. Hanford, Ca. 93230 Contact Name: Rosie Cervantes Contact Email: 55cervantes@comcast.net
Senator Melissa Hurtado’s District Office 611 N. Douty Street (559) 585-7161
LEMOORE
God's Bread Box 500 E. Bush St. Lemoore, Ca. 93245 Contact Name: Valerie Phelps Contact Email: Vphelps726@gmail.com
For more information on drop off locations and logistics, visit: www.ccfoodbank.org/formula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.