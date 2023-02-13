Selma Unified students will hold a presentation in honor of the Selma Police Department and the memory of slain Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Eric White Elementary.
The presentation will be held by the school's students but represent all Selma Unified students.
Carrasco was killed on Jan. 31 after confronting a suspicious individual on a property on Pine Street, later identified as Nathaniel Dixon. Dixon allegedly fired several shots at Carrasco, who later died from his injuries.
Dixon was subsequently charged with multiple crimes by the Fresno District Attorney’s office and was transferred to Fresno County Jail without bail. Carrasco's death was the first time an officer was killed in the line of duty in the over 100-year-old history of the Selma Police Department.
Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz and other members of the Selma Police Department are scheduled to attend the presentation, and will enter the school from the main gate on Mitchell Avenue and be welcomed in tunnel formation by students and staff. The presentation will take place outdoors on the school’s blacktop play area.
Principal Michelle Salcido will make presentations on behalf of Eric White Elementary and all Selma Unified students.