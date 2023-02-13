020323-han-photo-carrasco-9.jpg
Candles and flowers cover a section of sidewalk in front of Lincoln Park across the street from the Selma police station following the death of officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. in this Feb. 3 file photo.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

Selma Unified students will hold a presentation in honor of the Selma Police Department and the memory of slain Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Eric White Elementary. 

The presentation will be held by the school's students but represent all Selma Unified students.

Carrasco was killed on Jan. 31 after confronting a suspicious individual on a property on Pine Street, later identified as Nathaniel Dixon. Dixon allegedly fired several shots at Carrasco, who later died from his injuries.

