The 132nd commencement ceremony for Selma High School took place before an overflow crowd at Staley Stadium on Thursday evening.
Graduates started the evening inside the cafeteria having their formal portraits taken by photography instructor Frankie Leal. Then it was on to the gymnasium to prepare for the big night ahead.
Students helped each other with their caps and gowns, making sure their fellow grads looked their best when they marched out onto the football field in front of family and friends.
Before exiting the gym, students formed a tunnel to welcome and thank the faculty and administrators for their hard work in getting them through high school. High fives and hugs were given to teachers as they made their way through the lines of students.
Graduates were greeted by the roar of the crowd as they marched into Staley Stadium for a ceremony that included speeches from administrators and fellow graduates, the presentation of diplomas and a final fireworks show as they exited the stadium to greet their families.