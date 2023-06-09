The 132nd commencement ceremony for Selma High School took place before an overflow crowd at Staley Stadium on Thursday evening.

Graduates started the evening inside the cafeteria having their formal portraits taken by photography instructor Frankie Leal. Then it was on to the gymnasium to prepare for the big night ahead.

Students helped each other with their caps and gowns, making sure their fellow grads looked their best when they marched out onto the football field in front of family and friends.

