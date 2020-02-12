Selma boy heads to Daytona 500 as part of Make-A-Wish program

SELMA — “He likes stuff that goes fast. He’s a boy,” Robert Drake said about his son, Jeremiah.

Jeremiah, an 11-year-old student at Jackson Elementary School, will attend the Daytona 500 this weekend in Florida as part of the Make-A-Wish program.

Jeremiah, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, learned last month that he and his family were granted a trip to the iconic NASCAR event.

The NASCAR event was at the top of Jeremiah’s wish list. The young NASCAR fan’s love of racing began early in life after discover the Pixar film, “Cars” and idolizing the protagonist, Lightning McQueen.

“He was really sick when he was little and that’s when Lightning McQueen came out so he watched those movies over and over again,” he said. “That’s where all that started.”

One of Jeremiah’s doctors suggested him to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central California, which will facilitate the trip for the Drakes.

The race – which Jeremiah is most looking forward to – is scheduled for Sunday. After landing in Florida today, the Drakes will have other activities in store, all planned by the non-profit organization that helps to create life-changing experiences for children with critical illnesses.