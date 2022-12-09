Workmen from NCE General Contractor out of Hanford worked on the new security gate for the PAL (Police Athletic League) lot off of 11th Avenue and Florida Street this week.
The lot will be used for PAL vehicles as well as a special secure area to house the Hanford Police SWAT vehicles, and will be accessible by a keypad system for police officers and others gaining access to the lot.
In addition to the gate, a masonry wall will be built on the north and west sides of the property.
Photos: Security gate going up for Hanford's Police Athletic League parking lot