HANFORD — A second jury trial for Todd Pate, who is accused of the killing of his wife Melanie Pate in 2013, was scheduled to begin Monday, but has once again been pushed back.
According to Phil Esbenshade, Kings County assistant district attorney, Pate’s appointed standby counsel declared a conflict of interest in the case.
The judge heard the basis for the conflict in a private in-camera hearing on Wednesday. Esbenshade said the basis of the conflict was not disclosed to Pate or the district attorney.
Attorney Jamil Nushwat of Visalia was appointed as new standby counsel for Pate, who waived his right to an attorney in February 2018 and will represent himself in court.
Pate’s first jury trial, which occurred in August 2016, ended in a hung jury and mistrial after one of the 12 jurors felt the evidence did not support a conviction of first-degree murder.
Pate had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, but entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity in February 2017.
After being postponed several times in both 2017 and 2018, and then a couple more times earlier this year, Pate’s second jury trial was scheduled to begin on Sept. 16. That trial date was vacated after Wednesday’s hearing.
Esbenshade said the District Attorney’s Office objected to continuing the jury trial that was set for Monday, noting that they had already subpoenaed witnesses and arranged for travel for out of town witnesses. He also said the victim's friends and family want the trial to go forward.
However, Esbenshade said visiting Judge Edward Lacey decide to continue the jury trial over the objection due to a request by Pate’s newly-appointed counsel to allow him time to review the evidence and prepare for a trial.
A hearing to set a new trial date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Department 2 of the Kings County Superior Court.
As the prosecutor on this case, Esbenshade said he strongly objected to continuing the jury trial. He said they will be setting firm trial dates at the next hearing.
“Mr. Pate will be brought to justice for the senseless and brutal murder of Melanie Pate,” Esbenshade said. “Justice delayed is justice denied, and this case has been delayed enough.”
