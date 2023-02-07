Hanford’s Parks & Community Services Department will host the second Helping Hands work day Saturday at Earl Johnson Park.

“There’s a sense of community and connection about this area,” Parks and Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner said. “People really care and take care of one another.”

The event will see volunteers come together to look after Earl Johnson Park in an exercise designed to let community members get involved in cleaning, improving and maintaining Hanford’s parks. Winebrenner said that the parks department expects to see around 50 people Saturday if the pre-registration trend continues as it has for the last week.

