Hanford’s Parks & Community Services Department will host the second Helping Hands work day Saturday at Earl Johnson Park.
“There’s a sense of community and connection about this area,” Parks and Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner said. “People really care and take care of one another.”
The event will see volunteers come together to look after Earl Johnson Park in an exercise designed to let community members get involved in cleaning, improving and maintaining Hanford’s parks. Winebrenner said that the parks department expects to see around 50 people Saturday if the pre-registration trend continues as it has for the last week.
Winebrenner described the Helping Hands Day as having a three-fold benefit to Hanford’s community. The first being the ability for the volunteers to get involved and feel like owners of their city’s parks. The second benefit is building a sense of connection and community among the volunteers.
“You connect to your neighbors, to your fellow citizens and your city,” Winebrenner said. “You have a stronger connection towards people. Over the last two years with everyone locked up, and the decade or two before that where people were being more and more reclusive and connecting to other friends and family via digital format or just texting or whatnot, some of that human connection has been lost.
"Having people come out, serve side-by-side, digging up plants, planting that tree, cleaning up that alley, helps people connect to one another. You have shared that experience and that bonding is a really important factor," he said.
The last and most obvious benefit of the Helping Hands Day is the opportunity for Hanford’s parks department to get some volunteer hours on the board to address long-running projects.
“That helps us out from an operational standpoint,” Winebrenner said. “There’s always more to do. No matter how much laundry, dishes you do, there’s always going to be something more to do. I see parks in a similar fashion, that there’s always going to be more work to do than there is time for, not because it is a staffing problem, but just because that’s the nature of the beast.”
Winebrenner said that Precision Concrete Cutting had contacted the parks department and asked to provide refreshments for volunteers this weekend. Winebrenner also plans on talking to other local vendors to potentially provide snacks, considering the snacks as a way to appreciate and recognize volunteers. Last month’s Helping Hands Day saw about 30 attend in the rain, including a group from Lemoore’s Naval Air Station.
“I’ve never seen someone actually happy to sweep the sidewalks when it was raining,” Winebrenner said. “But it reminded them of when it was raining on the ships and they were told to mop the decks. Watching a lot of that was very fun."
Anyone interested in volunteering for the event can visit the new City of Hanford webpage, then go to the Parks and Public Service Department and then to the registration page. While pre-registering for the event is not strictly necessary, it is encouraged so the parks department will be able to get a proper amount of work ready for volunteers on Saturday.
“We probably won’t turn anyone away, but it just may make for a little bit of a shorter day than we planned on,” Winebrenner said. “We’ll get everyone out getting their hands dirty. It’s looking to be a beautiful day this weekend so we’re looking forward to it.”