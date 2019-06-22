HANFORD — The pen will prove mightier than the sword when actors and poets go head-to-head at the second annual Hanford Monologue Slam.
Hosted by the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company, the second installment of the event will feature nearly two dozen local and regional artists battling not just for cash prizes, but for bragging rights for their chosen performing arts style.
“With as much cash as we have on the line for prizes, it’s good to have some competition,” slam co-director and host JP Rapozo said.
“A lot of people don’t see the cash prize as a motivation anyway. Just the fact that they’re given this platform to perform and showcase their talents, that’s what excites them,” co-director Vanessa “Vee” Velasco said.
As voted on by a panel of judges, the first place winner will go home with $350, second- and third-place winners will receive $150 and $100, respectively.
The Monologue Slam is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at the Hanford Comfort Inn, 10 N. Irwin St. Tickets are $10.
Rapozo, a slam poet himself who is the current Grand Slam Champion of the Visalia-based Loud Mouth Poetry Slam, said that the poets are coming into the competition fully confident and seeking to come away with the first poetry win at the event.
Last year’s Monologue Slam winner, Dezmen Diaz, performed as an actor.
The returning HMTC actors will take to the stage even better than last year, though, Rapozo and Velasco said. Some of the entrants have honed their craft by acting in the the past year’s HMTC productions, including two runs of “Boxcar,” multiple performances of “Waiting Women” and the monthly Udderly Improv series.
“It’s going to be great to see their growth over the past year,” Rapozo said.
“Both poets and actors, their styles are so different and it’s amazing how they can just put themselves out there,” Velasco said. “Sometimes you can’t even tell if something is a poetry piece or an acting monologue because of the way the performers put themselves and their emotions out there.”
The brainchild of Rapozo, the slam was originally conceived as a showcase for actors but after much interest from the regional poet community, the HMTC opened the event up to actors and poto all spoken word performers.
While the details about how teams will be scored are still being ironed out, by the end of the show one of the groups will be crowned the winner, gaining bragging rights until next year’s event.
In addition to the veteran actors and poets who will perform, the slam will also feature sets by a 14-year-old actress who has written her own monologue and poetry by a 12-year-old poet.
The Slam was originally planned to be held over three consecutive weekends, but rather than spread the festivities — and talent — thin over the course of three week, the show has been consolidated into a one-night-only event.
“It works out better for the actors and poets,” Velasco said.
