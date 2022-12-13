Santa Claus is giving Rudolph and crew a vacation this year by trading in his red velvet hat for a flight helmet. The Jolly Ol’ Elf has enlisted the services of Naval Air Station Lemoore’s Search and Rescue unit to help him spread laughter and excitement to all the good boys and girls around the Central Valley on the morning of Friday, Dec. 16, according to a release from a spokesperson at NAS Lemoore.
The SAR MH-60S helicopter will land at the two NAS Lemoore base schools where St. Nick will hand out treats and high-fives to students.
Afterward, he will take off and fly over 26 other schools in the Central Valley. Santa will wave to all the children below from the right side of the helicopter as he makes his rounds to each elementary school before they let out for Winter Break.
This annual event is a favorite of locals and never fails to elicit screams of delight from the school children below.
Timeline of elementary school flyovers:
- Stratford: 10:20-10:35 a.m.
- Central: 10:25-10:40 a.m.
- Kit Carson: 10:30-10:50 a.m.
- Kings River-Hardwick: 10:35-10:55 a.m.
- Hanford Christian: 10:35-10:55 a.m.
- Hamilton: 10:40-11 a.m.
- Lee Richmond: 10:40-11 a.m.
- Washington: 10:40-11 a.m.
- Monroe: 10:45-11:05 a.m.
- Jefferson: 10:45-11:05 a.m.
- 11. St. Rose McCarthy: 10:45-11:05 a.m.
- 12. Lincoln: 10:50-11:10 a.m.
- MLK: 1050-1110 a.m.
- Roosevelt: 10:50-11:10 a.m.
- Simas: 1055-1115 a.m.
- Frontier: 10:55-11:15 a.m.
- Pioneer: 10:55-11:15 a.m.
- Armona: 10:55-11:15 a.m.
- Island: 11-11:20 a.m.
- Meadow Lane: 11-11:25 a.m.
- MIQ: 11-11:25 a.m.
- Cinnamon: 11-11:25 a.m.
- Kings Christian: 11-11:25 a.m.
- Lemoore: 11-11:25 a.m.
- P.W. Engvall: 11-11:25 a.m.
- Freedom: 11-11:25 a.m.