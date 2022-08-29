After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Santa Rosa Rancheria Pow Wow at the Tachi Hotel and Casino was held Saturday and Sunday.

Hundreds of Native Americans from several Western states crowded into the new Yokut Hall, usually used for bingo, to celebrate and share their culture, dances and spirit.

Visitors were welcomed to the two-day event to partake in some ceremonies, ask questions, and enjoy the atmosphere of traditional Native American culture.

