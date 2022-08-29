After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Santa Rosa Rancheria Pow Wow at the Tachi Hotel and Casino was held Saturday and Sunday.
Hundreds of Native Americans from several Western states crowded into the new Yokut Hall, usually used for bingo, to celebrate and share their culture, dances and spirit.
Visitors were welcomed to the two-day event to partake in some ceremonies, ask questions, and enjoy the atmosphere of traditional Native American culture.
The opening Grand Entry ceremony included hundreds of participants from dozens of tribes, including those in Arizona, Washington, and Nevada. Special guests included U.S. Congressman David Valadao, Kings County District Attorney-elect Sarah Hacker, Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves, and state Assemblyman Devon Mathis.
Outside in an adjacent tent area, visitors could purchase homemade artifacts, blankets, and other items unique to the culture of the tribes.
Food offerings included Lemoore favorites Chef Gray and Towantis Fry bread.
