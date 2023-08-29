Cultural learning was the focus of the the 21st annual Santa Rosa gathering, otherwise known as the Pow Wow, which was held at the Tachi Hotel and Casino Resort Saturday.
Representatives from tribes across the United States and Canada gathered for the event inside the Yokut Hall just south of the hotel.
Festivities started with gourd dances, followed by the grand entry of all the tribes present and a long list of dignitaries including Congressman David Valadao (R-22), Kings County District Attorney Sarah Hacker and Kings County supervisors Doug Verboon and Richard Valle among others.