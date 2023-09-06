The San Joaquin Valley Town Hall announced the 87th season’s featured speakers, who are slated to cover topics from mental health to the James Webb Telescope from this October until April of 2024.
According to the organization’s website, the San Joaquin Valley Town Hall is a non-profit organization that runs a series of lectures which try to bring “nationally and internationally renowned” speakers to educate audiences across the Central Valley.
The first speaker will be Amber Straughn’s “Unfolding the Universe with NASA’s James Webb Telescope” on Oct. 18. Straugn will display and discuss some of the latest images received from the James Webb Telescope and the data used to study how stars and black holes form in distant galaxies.
Cedric Alexander, a law enforcement analyst for NBC and MSNBC, will speak on law enforcement policies and how to create safer cities in the United States during his talk titled “The Future of Public Safety in America” on Nov. 15.
On Jan. 17, 2024, Cristina Mittermeier, photographer and co-founder of the nonprofit SeaLegacy, will share her experience finding isolated cultures and witnessing climate change in her talk titled “Putting a Human Face on Climate Change: A Photographic Journey.”
On Feb. 21, actor Christine Baranski, known for appearances on “The Big Bang Theory,” “Cybill” and “The Good Wife,” will share insights from her career in her talk “From Broadway to Hollywood: An Actor’s Journey.”
Ken Duckworth, in an attempt to change the way we discuss mental illness, will share both personal and professional experiences in his talk, “Mental Health: The Human Experience.”
The final lecture of the season will be from Alton Brown, whose lecture is titled “Alton Brown Spins Philosophy, Food and Culture.” Brown has hosted cooking shows including “Iron Chef America” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.”
Season tickets and individual tickets can be purchased via the Town Hall website at www.valleytownhall.com. Daytime lectures are held at the William Saroyan Theatre in Fresno.