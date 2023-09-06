The San Joaquin Valley Town Hall announced the 87th season’s featured speakers, who are slated to cover topics from mental health to the James Webb Telescope from this October until April of 2024.

According to the organization’s website, the San Joaquin Valley Town Hall is a non-profit organization that runs a series of lectures which try to bring “nationally and internationally renowned” speakers to educate audiences across the Central Valley.

The first speaker will be Amber Straughn’s “Unfolding the Universe with NASA’s James Webb Telescope” on Oct. 18. Straugn will display and discuss some of the latest images received from the James Webb Telescope and the data used to study how stars and black holes form in distant galaxies.

