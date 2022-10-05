San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC), a family-owned college that provides a career-focused curriculum for students, will celebrate its 45th anniversary on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Visalia campus, located at 8344 W. Mineral King Ave.
The event will include several guest speakers including presentations from Congressman Jim Costa, Congresswoman Connie Conway and Mayor of Visalia Steven Nelsen.
There will be an award ceremony, campus tours, and additional activities for guests to celebrate SJVC’s 45 years of serving local communities.
“This historic milestone marks nearly half a century of providing students with a pathway for success, and we are excited to celebrate with the greater community as we continue to find new ways to enrich the lives of all those we serve,” said President of SJVC, Nick Gomez. “While we reflect upon our history and look toward the future, I am confident we will continue to grow, adapt, and excel at helping our students reach their fullest potential.”
San Joaquin Valley College serves thousands of students on 17 campuses across California and online.