San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC), a family-owned college that provides a career-focused curriculum for students, will celebrate its 45th anniversary on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Visalia campus, located at 8344 W. Mineral King Ave.

The event will include several guest speakers including presentations from Congressman Jim Costa, Congresswoman Connie Conway and Mayor of Visalia Steven Nelsen. 

There will be an award ceremony, campus tours, and additional activities for guests to celebrate SJVC’s 45 years of serving local communities.

Tags

Recommended for you