The Hanford City Council has made its decision on who will replace Councilman John Draxler when he resigns his seat.
In a special meeting held Thursday night, Amanda Saltray was voted in by a 3-2 margin, beating out the next-closest applicant, Hanford Elementary School District teacher Travis Paden, who also served on the Hanford Planning Commission as recently as 2017. Other candidates were Todd Cotta and Ruben Veliz.
During her introductory speech at the meeting, Saltray explained that she moved to Hanford seven years ago and fell in love with the town almost immediately, and while she isn’t politically experienced, she is involved in the community.
“And because of that, I want to see this community thrive — I want to get involved, so that’s what I’ve been doing,” Saltray said. “So as much as I love this town, I think I can help it get just a little better.”
In her 3-minute presentation, she emphasized the parks in Hanford, saying she wants to see them expanded and developed further.
“I’d like to see our parks improve, and one of the things I’ve noticed is there’s no bike paths, there’s no walking, there’s no tennis courts, few basketball courts … dare I say pickle ball courts?” Saltray added. “So these are some of the things that I would like to see brought to our community.”
On the City Council, Mayor Francisco Ramirez and councilmembers Kalish Morrow and Art Brieno voted in her favor, with Vice Mayor Diane Sharp and Draxler forming the dissenting vote.
While explaining his vote, Ramirez said he liked the level of energy she displayed, despite not having any political background.
“When I see an enthusiastic person ... I’m going to go with the enthusiastic person vs. the person that has all the forms, has all the stuff, only for the simple fact that a lot of these forms, you know, I took a lot of college and I learned a lot more from hands-on experience than college to be truthful,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said it was a tough choice for him, however, valuing Paden and encouraging him to run in the future. However, he said Saltray had the necessary, basic foundations to make an effective member of the City Council.
“And I admit ... not all of her answers were the best,” Ramirez said. “But I’m going to tell you, one of the things that drew me to her was the way she talked about issues regarding kids, issues regarding the park, issues regarding the simplest things because those simplest things can be built versus knowing all this information.”
Saltray is expected to formally fill the seat on June 15 at the next regular meeting.
Cotta ran for Assembly in 2020, but lost to Rudy Salas. His experience includes a career in the farming industry, his position as a deputy sheriff for 21 years, a water district supervisor and a small business owner for nearly a decade.
Veliz is currently a fire captain with the Coalinga Fire Department, where he has served for 32 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.