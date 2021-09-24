State Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) has voiced his approval of the signing of a new Assembly Bill (AB-957) that will ratify the tribal-state compact between California and the historic Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi-Yokut tribe in Kings County.
According to Salas, the new agreement will help promote economic development, the creation of local jobs and investment in road and fire station improvement projects.
"I am pleased that California has once again renewed its commitment to a strong relationship with the Tachi-Yokut tribe, which will contribute to our local economy and provide new job opportunities," Salas said. "The compact will bring jobs, economic growth and community projects that will benefit Valley families."
The Santa Rosa Indian Community is a federally recognized tribe of Tachi-Yokuts people located southeast of Lemoore. In 1934, the Rancheria was established on approximately 40 acres of land, and have since grown, and employ of 700 people at Tachi Palace Casino and Resort.
AB-957 passed with unanimous support and was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday.
