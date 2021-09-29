Salas.CR2

State Assemblymember Rudy Salas presents a check for $1.5 million to the City of Corcoran. The money will be used to construct a new well north of the city.

Development for new housing in the City of Corcoran has received a sizable boost in the form of $1.5 million in State funding for clean drinking water.

On Wednesday morning, State Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) presented a check for $1.5 million to the City at the Corcoran Water Treatment Plant. The money will go toward the creation of a new well north of Corcoran.

“We all know how vitally important water is for the Central Valley,” Salas said. “And especially for our communities when we talk about safe drinking water, we talk about the drought that we have here — things that are even naturally occurring like arsenic and nitrates and dealing with the contaminants… we know that this money is going to make a difference.”

According to Public Works Director Joseph Faulkner, engineering of the 450-foot-deep well will begin immediately.

“Hopefully this time next year, the well [will be] up and running, and producing water for the community,” Faulkner said.

At the presentation, Corcoran Mayor Pat Nolen said the timing couldn’t be better for the community, as the city is currently working on two new housing projects in the northeast and northwest. Having a new well makes these projects possible, Nolen said, and will help support  over 100 homes in Corcoran.

“It would be impossible to build a new development if we didn’t have a new well coming,” Nolen said. “It’s going to boost our county. Because people are moving here, people are investing in new homes and that’s more local tax dollars in our community, and it’s going to help us in many ways.”

