LEMOORE - Assemblymember Rudy Salas joined the annual Tune In and Tune Up car clean-up event hosted by Valley Clean Air Now (Valley CAN), Healthy Air Living, and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, to encourage community members to get their cars checked and repaired to help improve air quality in the Valley. The first 525 vehicles were eligible to receive a $500 voucher for free smog repairs.
"Tune in and Tune Up is a great opportunity for community members to receive a free vehicle emissions test and help make the Valley air cleaner," said Assemblymember Salas. "The repairs can often be expensive which creates barrier for many working families. Thanks to the sponsorship of organizations like valley Can, Healthy Air Living, and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, residents are able to get their vehicle repaired for free which reduces harmful emission and improves air quality."
Since 2005, 60,000 residents from disadvantaged communities have attended Tune in and Tune up smog events throughout the San Joaquin valley. These events have resulted in 20,000 repairs for high-emitting vehicles.
"The success of Tune in and Tune Up, the free smog repairs and retirement program, depends on the simple idea of people helping their neighbors," said Tom Knox, Executive Director of Valley Can. "Our partners deserve much of the credit for informing and motivating tens of thousands of Valley residents to clean up their cars. In particular, Assemblymember Rudy Salas has been a champion for the program, and he and his staff work tirelessly throughout the year to make sure his constituents access this needed help."
Hundreds of cars were checked at the event in Lemoore and hundreds of free vouchers were distributed for smog repairs. In total, these events have resulted in a reduction of 692 tons of harmful NOx emissions.
