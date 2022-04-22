Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) was awarded the 2022 Health Center Champion Award by the California Health+ Advocates, who represent more than 1,300 community health centers that provide high-quality, comprehensive care to 7.2 million Californians each year.
Salas was recognized for his commitment to health centers and the patients they serve, as well as his legislative efforts to expand telehealth and his work advocating for investments in health care workforce.
“I am honored to be recognized as the 2022 Health Center Champion by so many of our hard working health care advocates,” said Salas. “With the support of our frontline health workers, we will continue to fight for increased investment in our health care workforce so that we can train more nurses, physicians and doctors to ensure that all Californians, no matter where they live, can receive high quality care.”
Salas has been awarded a Health Champion Award by California Health+ Advocates twice. In 2020, he received the award for his efforts joint-authoring Assembly Bill (AB) 2164, which led the charge to expand telehealth services to reduce barriers to health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for families in rural areas.
This year, Salas is being recognized for championing a $51 million state budget request to address the critical health care workforce shortage. This investment would help create new scholarships to train more nurses and doctors, especially in underserved areas. Additionally, it would fund advanced clinician training and open more slots for nurse practitioners and postgraduate residents who are entering the medical field.