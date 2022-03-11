With his exceptional shooting touch from all around the 3-point arc and an ability to fly through the air for thunderous dunks, College of the Sequoias' men's basketball standout Ryan Johnson is a threat to light up an opponent every time he steps onto the court.
But nothing lights up the Central Valley Conference MVP quite like his little bundle of joy, daughter Journey.
"She makes me see stuff very differently," Johnson said. "I love her so much. She really has changed my life for the better."
Johnson's daughter is aptly named considering the "journey" he's been on since his days as one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of Hanford High.
And now more than six years since helping the Bullpups win a state high school Division IV-AA football title, Johnson has been a driving force in Sequoias' march to the California Community College Athletic Association Elite Eight basketball championships.
Johnson is the leading scorer and steal maker, and second-leading rebounder and shot blocker for the Northern California No. 3-seeded Giants (26-4), who face Southern California No. 2 San Bernardino Valley (25-5) in a quarterfinal game scheduled for 7 p.m. March 11 from West Hills-Lemoore College's Golden Eagle Arena.
Tickets -- priced at $12 for general admission, $8 for seniors over 60, $8 for high school and college students with a valid school ID, and $8 for children 11 and younger -- will be available at the door and for purchase in advance at https://cccaa.hometownticketing.com/embed/all.
All fans will be required by the CCCAA to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of the event, and to wear a mask while inside the arena.
"R.J. is a prime example of why we love doing what we do," Sequoias coach Dallas Jensen said. "Has he grown as a basketball player? Yes. But more importantly, he's grown as a man, and I love seeing that. His daughter has helped him prioritize things in his life. He's put her and his entire family above everything else."
Talent has never been in question for the 6-foot-5, 190-pound Johnson, who was a major contributor to four Central Section championship teams between football and basketball while at Hanford.
Johnson was so talented, in fact, that he received a scholarship to NCAA Division I San Jose State as a quarterback in football despite missing all but six snaps of his senior season in high school because of a left knee injury.
Maturity and handling adversity, however, haven't always been Johnson's strongest attributes by his own admission.
He left San Jose State after one redshirt season in 2017 and transferred to Sequoias.
Johnson played in parts of seven games for the Giants football team in 2018 before suffering a season-ending injury to his right knee.
That prompted him to give up college football and switch to basketball, following in the footsteps of his father Sandy, who played at Humboldt State, and older sister Brooke, who played at UNLV.
Johnson was an impact player on the court as a freshman during the 2019-2020 season, averaging 13.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while earning All-State honors for a Giants team that went 24-6 and reached the state Elite Eight before the championship tournament was canceled before it began because of Covid-19 safety precautions.
But Johnson struggled to properly deal with games when his shooting was off, and he was prone to brood when lifted from a game by Jensen for taking a poor shot, committing an ill-advised foul, playing lazy defense or just needing a breather.
"I would take myself out of a game (mentally,)" Johnson said. "I used to think the whole game is based around scoring, and it's not.
"I've learned to not get down on myself as much. I had to realize that there are other ways I can impact the game like playing defense, making steals and rebounding.”
Becoming a father 15 months ago had a profound impact on Johnson. He was now a provider and a role model to Journey, who he affectionately calls his "little twin."
Setting a good example for Journey was a responsibility Johnson did not take lightly. The brooding had to stop.
"I felt I had to mature a lot as a player and as a person off the court," Johnson said. "I had to grow up. I didn't want her seeing me like that. I felt I had to be better for her."
Jensen began to see the change in Johnson during the "Covid" season in 2021, when Sequoias was one of a small handful of schools to bring back athletics after the CCCAA canceled championship seasons in all sports because of the pandemic.
Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game as the Giants went 8-1, winning the most games of the nine colleges that brought men's basketball back for an abbreviated season that did not count against athletes' athletic eligibility.
After that season, Johnson committed to play for Stanislaus State. But he ended up not going to the NCAA Division II program located 2 hours from home in Turlock because it wasn't offering a full scholarship, which would have made it difficult for he and girlfriend Sarah Simas to support their daughter.
So Johnson put the needs of his family first and returned to Sequoias, where he could remain close to a support system that, in addition to father Sandy and sister Brooke, also includes his mother, Carrie Johnson-Coppola, younger twin sisters Cammia and Cannyn Coppola and other family members.
"It was crazy. When we both found out (that Sarah was pregnant,) we were like 'what?' But that little girl has changed our lives so much. I don't know what I'd do without her. I'm a much happier person now for sure."
The decision to remain at Sequoias appears to be paying off for Johnson, who was a run-away selection for conference MVP honors after leading the Giants to their first CVC title since 2010 and their first outright championship since 2001.
Johnson is averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 ssists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game for a Sequoias team that enters the Elite Eight tournament winners of 13 straight games.
"There are a lot of schools reaching out about R.J. right now," Jensen said. "I think he's very close to making a commitment. Coaches are recognizing what a good head space he's in now, and how he's become the complete package as a player and a person."
Johnson said he's received interest from Hawaii Pacific and from his father's alma mater, now named Cal Poly Humboldt, both NCAA Division II programs.
After completing his education and athletic eligibility, Johnson plans to go into a career in law enforcement.
"He's a great basketball player. We all know that. But more than the basketball side, I've really enjoyed watching his growth, development and maturation as a man," Jensen said. "I think he's in such a good head space right now. He has really taken more ownership and value in his academics, and all facets of his life. And of all the things, what I'm most proud of and admire most is I love to watch how much he loves his daughter, especially as a husband and father myself. I know what a blessing that is. Watching how much he adores his daughter, that's the best thing in the world."
Before Johnson makes a decision on a four-year university, his focus is on helping Sequoias capture the third state men's basketball title in program history. The Giants were state champions in 1982 and 1953.
If Sequoias beats San Bernardino Valley, it would advance to the semifinals at either 5 or 7 p.m. March 12. The final is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. March 13.
"If we come out and do what we're supposed to do, we have a really good chance," Johnson said. "It's going to be fun. I'm looking forward to it. I'm so excited, it's all I've been thinking about."
With Johnson and a deep and talented roster that also includes all-conference award honorees Seth Dawson (Antioch), Conner Jackson (Dublin), Bryce Fitzgerald (Las Vegas), Scott Ator (Murphy, Texas), Terri Miller (Clovis North) and Andre Treadwell (Sacramento), along with contributors Mohammed Adam (Monterey), Tiveon Stroud (Selma) and David Ajanaku-Makun (Atherton), Jensen said he's confident in his team's chances this weekend.
"I feel we can match up with anyone in the state," Jensen said. "But I also know at this point, anyone in the tournament can beat you. All these teams are well-coached and playing great basketball. We'll just keep on controlling what we can control. We'll try to continue to play physical and unselfish, and focused on positive energy. Hopefully, our best basketball will provide us an opportunity to win one, two or hopefully three games this weekend."
The rest of the men's Elite Eight field includes North No. 4 Las Positas (27-3) vs. South No. 1 West Los Angeles (27-3) at 1 p.m.; South No. 3 Citrus (23-6) vs. North No. 2 West Valley (26-3) at 3 p.m. and South No. 4 MiraCosta (17-14) vs. North No. 1 San Francisco (29-1) at 5 p.m.