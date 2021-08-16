The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up its game by adding mobility to their youth services and outreach.
According to Lt. Bobby Rader, the TCSO’s Youth Services and Development team rolled out a new “Mobile Youth Center” on Thursday to great success and reception from the community.
“Law enforcement is actually your partner. Law enforcement is actually your family,” said Sheriff Mike Boudreaux at the unveiling. “Together, we can build a strong community. But it begins with the children – it really begins with the kids.”
The Youth Services and Development for TCSO manages the Police Activities League (PAL) sporting groups for the county – including boys and girls flag football and basketball. These teams are often broken up into different communities in the county like Earlimart and Pixley. It also manages their Junior Explorers program.
Rader says the Mobile Youth Center – an RV acquired by the county – will be present for many of the athletic games as a way to expand services and recreation to the whole family.
“What we plan to do with this RV is we plan to go to the sporting events that we manage, that we put on,” Rader said. “We’re going to take it to our sporting events, we’re going to take it to schools – schools can invite us, community groups can invite us, and we’ll come.”
The RV includes a library in the front of the vehicle with books for all ages, along with an arts and crafts center, a Hot Wheels track, a tool corner, and a spot for mentoring in the center. Rader says the last part is one of his favorites.
“We get kids that just want to sit with us and ask us questions, and we really enjoy that time with them. Kids are pretty – especially the little ones – they’re really curious about us. ‘Why are you wearing all that stuff?’ It’s great.”
Rader added that they can also bring other games and activities out for the enjoyment of children at the events.
According to TCSO, over 250 came to the unveiling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.