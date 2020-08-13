Ruth Aragon
August 1, 1932-July 26, 2020
August 1, 1932-July 26, 2020
With great sadness we announce the passing of Ruth Aragon, our loving mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on July 26, 2020. After three weeks of battling an illness she was ready to go to her eternal home to be with the Lord.
The daughter of Catalina and Florentino Gomez, Ruth was born in Bisbee, Arizona on August 1, 1932. Her parents pastored a small church there before moving the family to San Jose, California where migrant farm work was plentiful.
She grew up a PK (Preachers Kid), sitting in the pews amongst her seven siblings. As a young teenager she taught herself to play an old dusty piano in their garage. She continued playing beloved old hymns and melodies for the remainder of her years.
She met the love of her life, Ruben, at a church meeting, and in June of 1950, they married, made Hanford their home, raising four children together.
After completing Federicos Beauty College in Visalia, Ruth worked at a few beauty shops in Hanford, such as The Magic Touch, and Back Stage for approximately the next twenty-five years before retiring.
When her grandchildren were young, she looked forward to every moment she could be with them. They brought so much laughter and joy to her heart.
Over the course of many years, she served at La Hermosa Latin Assemblies of God as their pianist, Sunday School Teacher, and Youth Leader. Ruth loved the Lord, and serving her church family. She found great solace there after the passing of her beloved husband.
Besides playing the piano, she used her skillful hands to sew, knit and crochet stuffed animals for her grandchildren, and scarves & hats for church fund-raisers. Her eye for beauty led her to floral arranging, and crafting for the annual womens boutique at her church.
Ruth will be deeply missed. Her kindness and quiet spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.
Predeceased by: husband, Ruben C. Aragon; Survived by: son, Robert Aragon and his wife, Gelyn; daughter, Emily Munoz and her husband, Peter; son, Ruben Aragon Jr.; four grandchildren: Isaac Munoz, Kourtney Tole and her husband, Austin; Joshua Aragon, and Franky Santillan.
Memorial in her honor will be held at an undetermined time.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Aragon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.