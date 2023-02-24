Commander Doug Oldham relieved Captain Chad Heirigs as Commanding Officer of the “Rough Raiders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 during an airborne change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Feb. 16.

The airborne change of command ceremony is a naval tradition and opportunity for the Commanding Officer to have their last flight attached to the squadron with their relief.

Oldham officially took command from Heirigs during a flyover of the VFA-125 hangar, witnessed by VFA-125 Sailors and Marines, along with family and friends. Heirigs led the formation of three F-35C aircraft, with Oldham and Commander, Joint Strike Fighter Wing, Captain Adan Covarrubius flying on his wing.

