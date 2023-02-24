Commander Doug Oldham relieved Captain Chad Heirigs as Commanding Officer of the “Rough Raiders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 during an airborne change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Feb. 16.
The airborne change of command ceremony is a naval tradition and opportunity for the Commanding Officer to have their last flight attached to the squadron with their relief.
Oldham officially took command from Heirigs during a flyover of the VFA-125 hangar, witnessed by VFA-125 Sailors and Marines, along with family and friends. Heirigs led the formation of three F-35C aircraft, with Oldham and Commander, Joint Strike Fighter Wing, Captain Adan Covarrubius flying on his wing.
“It was truly an honor to lead such a high functioning and phenomenal organization of the finest young men and women this nation has to offer,” Heirigs said, when asked about his time as Commanding Officer. “I was inspired daily by their unending motivation, relentless pursuit of perfection, efficient problem solving and their desire to serve their country.”
Heirigs described Oldham as “exactly the right person to lead VFA-125.”
The squadron congratulated Oldham on the accomplishment and thanked Heirigs for his exemplary service as VFA-125’s Commanding Officer.
The Rough Raiders are the U.S. Navy’s only F-35C fleet replacement squadron, training both new and experienced Navy and Marine Corps Naval Aviators to fly and employ the F-35C Lightning II, the Navy and Marine Corps’ only 5th Generation Strike Fighter.