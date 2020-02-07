Rotary presents donations to local veterans groups

HANFORD — The Rotary Club of Hanford shared the green with ‘fore’ local veterans’ groups at its meeting Thursday morning.
Club president John Kuykendall presented representatives from four local veterans groups with the proceeds from last September’s annual Rotary Golf Tournament.
The tournament, organized by Rotarian Joan Darling, raised $7,900 to be split between American Legion Post 3, VFW Nisei Liberty Post 5869, Marine Corps League Kings County Detachment No. 455 and Our Heroes’ Dreams.
“What we do is we bring veterans and their families the help they need. We evaluate them for every need that they have. When they come in, we don’t let them know what we can do — we find out what they need,” Our Heroes’ Dreams director Jason Day said to those in attendance Thursday at the Hanford Fraternal Hall.
Our Heroes’ Dreams is a Hanford-based nonprofit that seeks to help veterans readjust to civilian life. The organization has teamed up with other nonprofits to help local vets with new homes, automobile repairs, marriage counseling, financial counseling and other needed services.
The organization also hopes to raise awareness of the mental health struggles that veterans often battle with upon returning from combat.
According to the 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, an average of nearly 17 veterans committed suicide every day in 2017.
Day was emotional while speaking to those in attendance as he recalled the suicide of a veteran and friend who was being helped by Our Heroes’ Dreams.
“He was a young man with a family who was trapped in that mentality of road-side bombs blowing up on him. He eventually hung himself with a rope that I’m sure was around his neck 1,000 times before he actually did it,” he said.
“This is a very real concern and there’s a lot of reaching out that needs to be done,” Kuykendall later said of veteran suicide rates.
Our Heroes’ Dreams is driven by volunteers, Day said, and without the support of groups like the Rotary Club of Hanford, they would not be able to help the people they do.
A portion of the money raised at the popular golf tournament last year was donated to the local chapter of the Marine Corps League. That organization seeks to restore the stars and stripes to their former glory wherever the need may arise. The group replaces United States flags that have signs of wear and tear.
The group is organizing this year’s Avenue of Flags Memorial Day celebration, which will see around 1,000 flags erected in the Grangeville Cemetery.
It was also announced at the lunch-time meeting that last week’s crab feed fundraiser — the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year — brought in nearly $70,000 to fund its philanthropic endeavors throughout the coming year.
“We did really well this year,” Rotarian and crab feed organizer Susan Tackett said, addressing the audience.
And additional $13,000 was raised specifically for the goal of purchasing the Hanford Police Department a new K-9 unit.