Rotary presents donations to local veterans groups

Day was emotional while speaking to those in attendance as he recalled the suicide of a veteran and friend who was being helped by Our Heroes’ Dreams.

“He was a young man with a family who was trapped in that mentality of road-side bombs blowing up on him. He eventually hung himself with a rope that I’m sure was around his neck 1,000 times before he actually did it,” he said.

“This is a very real concern and there’s a lot of reaching out that needs to be done,” Kuykendall later said of veteran suicide rates.

Our Heroes’ Dreams is driven by volunteers, Day said, and without the support of groups like the Rotary Club of Hanford, they would not be able to help the people they do.

A portion of the money raised at the popular golf tournament last year was donated to the local chapter of the Marine Corps League. That organization seeks to restore the stars and stripes to their former glory wherever the need may arise. The group replaces United States flags that have signs of wear and tear.

The group is organizing this year’s Avenue of Flags Memorial Day celebration, which will see around 1,000 flags erected in the Grangeville Cemetery.