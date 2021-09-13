Public leaders and sportsmen from across Kings County came out for a day of golf and a good cause at the 11th annual Rotary Club of Hanford Golf Tournament.
The tournament, which was held at the Kings County Country Club on Monday morning, was organized by Joan Darling, the golf chairman and retired Hanford postmaster. Organizations benefited by the event were American Legion Hanford Post 3, VFW Nisei Liberty Post 5869, Our Heroes Dreams and Marine Corps League Kings County Detachment No. 455.
“It is [a good cause],” Darling said. “And I appreciate them very, very much.”
Her appreciation was further felt by the willingness to play in the heat, which went into the triple digits on Monday.
“It’s been hotter," Darling said. "We’ve had years that were hotter, and we’ve had years that were cooler — beautiful — but it is what it is.”
Among those golfing was local VFW Cmdr. Rick Landis. This marks two years for Landis coming to the tournament, despite the assertion that he’s not a prolific golfer. However, Landis who served in Da Nang as a mortician during the Vietnam War, said that Hanford Rotary has been a steadfast supporter and benefactor to the VFW. This is their way of stepping up.
“I became the commander of the VFW two years ago, and now we’ll be an ongoing thing with us because Rotary Club backs us so much and donates to us. They help us keep going through the year.”
Landis continued.
“We want to help the Rotary as much as they help us in helping veterans during the year.”
Also golfing on Monday were Kings County Superior Court judges, law enforcement leaders, and members of the local business community. Kings County Sheriff David Robinson also brought out his clubs for the event, having taken part in it for five years.
“In the Central Valley here, we’ve been long supporters of the military – especially having Lemoore Naval Air Station in our backyard,” Robinson said. “And anything we can do to help veterans is obviously a big deal here.”
Robinson added that recent events regarding Afghanistan and the 9/11 anniversary added a sense of poignancy to their work.
“And recently with events going on in Afghanistan and the 13 service members killed there and the 9/11 memorial this last Saturday and the 20-year anniversary, it just kind of brings it to the forefront. And so the timing of this event is really perfect,” he said.
The tournament had a shotgun start at noon. According to Darling, the amount raised is yet to be determined, but 114 participants signed up, at charge $135/person. Darling has said that each year's goal is to raise around $10,000.
