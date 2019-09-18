HANFORD — Helping out local veterans’ organizations is par for the course for the Rotary Club of Hanford.
The philanthropist organization hosted its ninth annual golf tournament at the Kings Country Club Monday, raising funds for several local veterans’ groups in the process.
“It’s about supporting the community and it’s about supporting the veterans and their families,” said James Landolt, a veteran with American Legion Hanford Post 3. “It also allows us the opportunity to come out and enjoy the Kings Country Club and this environment. It’s awesome.”
In addition to American Legion Post 3, the golf tournament raised funds for VFW Nisei Liberty Post 5869, Our Heroes’ Dreams and Marine Corps League Kings County Detachment No. 455.
Organizer and Rotarian Joan Darling said the goal each year is to raise around $10,000.
“It’s just a great tournament. Joan always does a great job of putting it on. We raise a lot of money for veterans’ causes. It works out well,” Rotary Club President John Kuykendall said.
When asked if being this year’s club president put any added pressure on him to do well in the tournament, Kuykendall laughed and said, “not at all.” He added that the important part of competing in the tournament is “picking the perfect team.”
Cash and prizes went to the top teams in the scramble tournament. More than 80 golfers took the course throughout the day.
You have free articles remaining.
Monday marked the fifth time participating in the tournament for teammates Mike Tarter and retired Navy man Chivo Martinez.
“We created this team five years ago with Jim Hansen and we would always come out just because it was fun hanging out with Jim, playing golf,” Tarter said.
Hansen, a longtime Rotarian, golf enthusiast and veteran, died in July. A banner was hung near the registration booth Monday with Hansen’s photo, reading that this year’s tournament was dedicated to his memory.
In addition to having a good time out on the green, the team hoped to keep their winning streak alive Monday.
“We’re five-time defending champions, aren’t we? Hopefully we win again,” Tarter said.
One of only two women competing this year, Kristin Virden represented event sponsor Farm Credit West. A high school golfer, Virden took a hiatus from the game during college but has picked it back up after graduating. While Virden has played in the tournament in previous years, partner Michael Newton was on the green for the first time.
“For both being high school golfers, we should be doing a lot better,” Virden joked.
The tournament concluded with a taco dinner, prize ceremony and raffle drawings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.