HANFORD — Every year, the Hanford Rotary Community Foundation bestows grants to local community organizations and nonprofits.
Thursday, during the Rotary Club of Hanford’s monthly luncheon, grants were presented to 25 different organizations on behalf of the foundation — which was founded in 1997 and is a separate entity from the club.
John Kuykendall, president of the Rotary club of Hanford, said the grants are just another way for the club to directly affect the local community. The club also helps with different efforts around the world.
Joe Casey, president of the foundation, said he and the rest of the foundation’s board received grant requests for $97,000 and were able to provide $26,000 in grants.
The grant recipients were:
- CASA of Kings County - $1,750 for computer and dual monitors for advocates.
- China Alley Preservation Society - $1,500 to go towards the Save the Laundry Building fund.
- COS Hanford Education Center - $1,000 for the Suit-up Scholarship, which helps students purchase business attire for interviews or other special events.
- Episcopal Church of the Saviour Soup Kitchen - $1,250 to replace round tables at the soup kitchen, which serves about 170 people a day.
- Friends of Kings County Animal Services - $1,000 for the trap, neuter, return program.
- Friends of the Kings County Library - $750 for the 2020 Summer Reading Program.
- God’s Bread Box - $1,000 for food distribution. The nonprofits gives out about 195 boxes of food a month.
- Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings County - $500 to help build homes in Hanford.
- Hanford FFA - $1,000 to help send students to the FFA National Convention.
- Hanford Multicultural Theater Company - $1,000 to go toward a portable puppet theater to entertain kids.
- Hanford Pentecostal Church of God - $1,000 towards the Heavenly Shower Ministry, which provides homeless with access to showers and hygiene products.
- Hanford Police Activities League - $1,550 for the Hanford PAL Boxing program.
- Hanford Seventh Day Adventist - $500 to buy a storage unit for supplies.
- Kings Art Center - $1,000 for an extension of the Children’s Art Class.
- Kings County Commission on Aging - $500 to go towards match dollar/leverage funding.
- Kings County Historical Society - $1,000 to go towards the repair and restoration of the Old Grangeville Church.
- Kings County Veterans Employment Committee - $1,500 towards the annual Veterans Job Fair, which serves over 100 veterans.
- Kings Players - $1,000 for electrical updates in the historic Temple Theatre in China Alley.
- Kings Symphony Orchestra - $1,250 to help put on the 2019 Christmas Concert at the Fox Theatre.
- Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance - $1,000 to go towards the Hanford Project Homeless Connect event, which helps nearly 200 people.
- Lemoore Christian Aid - $1,000 for an onsite storage building.
- Miss Kings County Organization - $1,000 towards Miss Kings County scholarships.
- Paws and Claws Fundraising - $1,000 towards a program that provides companion pets for seniors, veterans and the disabled population.
- Refuge Armona - $500 for the Refuge House basketball court.
- St. Brigid Community Outreach Center - $1,500 towards the replacement of air conditioning units.
