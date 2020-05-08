Rotary clubs join forces to raise funds during COVID-19 pandemic

HANFORD — Rotary is well known for building parks and eradicating Polio but right now Rotary clubs in Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Monterey Counties are banding together to deal with the COVID -19 Pandemic.
The 57 clubs in those four counties have so far donated just over $500,000 in cash as well as masks and other protective gear, meals, and personal services. Rotary itself has contributed an additional $62,000 to date.
The donations have gone to local Food Banks, the Salvation Army and numerous other local service outlets
