Golfers will brave the 100-plus degree heat Monday, but they’ll be doing it for a good cause.
The Rotary Club of Hanford will host its 11th annual golf tournament fundraiser Monday morning at the Kings Country Club. The event raises money for local veterans groups.
“It’s a fun tournament,” said organizer Joan Darling. “Everyone always has a blast.”
This year’s tournament will see 116 players tee off around noon. Darling said there is room for one more team as of Thursday evening.
The tournament is usually an anticipated annual event for local businesses who want to have a fun day out on the green while team building, networking and contributing to a good cause, Darling said. The result is many familiar faces at the tournament, though the invitations were opened up to social media, rather than invites last year. As a result, there were many newcomers, many of whom are returning this year, Darling said.
The four-person scramble tournament’s entrance fee goes to four local veterans groups — American Legion Hanford Post 3, VFW Nisei Liberty Post 5869, Our Heroes’ Dreams and Marine Corps League Kings County Detachment #455.
“We have our freedoms and if these guys weren’t out there fighting the fight, we wouldn’t have those freedoms,” Darling said. “That’s why I’m just so into doing this to raise money for our veterans.”
Last year, the tournament raised about $2,000 for each group, an amount Darling hopes to replicate, or exceed, this year.
The tournament will conclude with a prize ceremony and raffle drawings. Awards will be given for low gross and low net, as well as a $10,000 prize for a hole-in-one.
For more information, contact Darling at 559-977-9999.
