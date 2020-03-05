You are the owner of this article.
Rotary Club donates $15K for new HPD K-9 unit
Rotary Club donates $15K for new HPD K-9 unit

HANFORD — The Rotary Club of Hanford, noon meeting, presented a check for $15,000 to the Hanford Police Department for a new K-9. 

The funds were raised as the result of community donations  at the club's annual crab feed fundraiser dinner, which was held on Sat, Feb 1. 

The community donated $13,400 and Rotary contributed the difference for a check totaling $15,000. 

M. Green and Co, CPA's, also contributed an additional $850 from separate fundraising efforts. 

Doug and Amanda Talk were the highest donors at the crab feed auction, which gave them naming rights for the new dog. They came to the Rotary meeting on Feb.27 with their sons to reveal the dog's name, which will be "King."  

