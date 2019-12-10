{{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — Over 700 people registered to run/walk in the 2019 Rockin’ Rudolph 5K Run/Walk on Dec. 8 in Downtown Hanford.

The annual event, now in its fifth year, benefits the Adventist Health Hospice Patient Assistance Fund which helps provide hospice patients with comfort items, such as items that insurance won't cover.

The amount that was raised from the event is still being calculated and will be released at a later time. 

Winners of the Rockin’ Rudolph Run were Ali Quintero, who was the overall male winner, with a time of 15:15: 51. Mickayla Mejia was the overall female winner with a time of 18:41:06.

