The bi-annual Gem and Mineral Show Saturday and Sunday at the Hanford Civic Auditorium delighted fossil hunters and gem lovers alike.
Hundreds of enthusiastic collectors and curiosity seekers converged on the auditorium to check out the vast array of prehistoric shark teeth, crystals and jewelry offered during the two day show.
Children of all ages were given the chance to find treasures at the sifting table, where for the sum of $5. Bags of shark teeth, gems and other valuable rocks were emptied into a box screen, and whatever filtered through the sand was yours.